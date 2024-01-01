Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Volkswagen Jetta include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Rearview Camera<br>Eco Mode<br>Cruise Control<br>Keyless Entry<br>USB port<br>A/C<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 40029

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

38,666 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline w/ Heated Front seats, Cruise Control, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12006433

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline w/ Heated Front seats, Cruise Control, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 12006433
  2. 12006433
  3. 12006433
  4. 12006433
  5. 12006433
  6. 12006433
  7. 12006433
  8. 12006433
  9. 12006433
  10. 12006433
  11. 12006433
  12. 12006433
  13. 12006433
  14. 12006433
  15. 12006433
  16. 12006433
  17. 12006433
  18. 12006433
  19. 12006433
  20. 12006433
  21. 12006433
  22. 12006433
  23. 12006433
  24. 12006433
  25. 12006433
  26. 12006433
  27. 12006433
  28. 12006433
  29. 12006433
  30. 12006433
  31. 12006433
  32. 12006433
  33. 12006433
  34. 12006433
  35. 12006433
  36. 12006433
  37. 12006433
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
38,666KM
VIN 3VWC57BU5LM078814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 40029
  • Mileage 38,666 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Volkswagen Jetta include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Front Seats
Rearview Camera
Eco Mode
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
USB port
A/C

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 40029

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake

Exterior

Auto Headlights

Mechanical

Eco Mode

Additional Features

USB port
12V outlet
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Auto Start/ Stop

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline w/ Heated Front seats, Cruise Control, Backup Cam for sale in Bedford, NS
2020 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline w/ Heated Front seats, Cruise Control, Backup Cam 38,666 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Sorento LX V6 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Kia Sorento LX V6 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 110,600 KM $17,590 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 40,000 KM $38,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Jetta