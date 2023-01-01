Menu
2021 Chevrolet Spark

26,423 KM

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Chevrolet Spark

2021 Chevrolet Spark

1LT w/ Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Backup Camera

2021 Chevrolet Spark

1LT w/ Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Backup Camera

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

26,423KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9818638
  • Stock #: 17793
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA4MC701938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17793
  • Mileage 26,423 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
BACKUP CAMERA
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity

Exterior

Halogen Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Additional Features

Multifunction Steering Wheel
Onstar Capability
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
7" display screen
AM/FM/MP3 Audio System
WiFi Hotspot Capable
USB-C ports

