$44,990+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation w/ Backup Cam,Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation w/ Backup Cam,Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,182KM
VIN 1GTU9CED8MZ399469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 38598
- Mileage 74,182 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Backup Camera, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Keyless Entry and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 include:
Backup Camera
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Android Auto
AM/FM/MP3/Sirius XM Stereo
Apple CarPlay
Heated Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick
Stock # 38598
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Drivers Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
4x4
Drive Mode Select
AM/FM/MP3/Sirius XM Stereo
USB/USB-C Connectivity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
2021 GMC Sierra 1500