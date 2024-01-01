Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Backup Camera, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Keyless Entry and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 include:<br> <br>Backup Camera<br>Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>Keyless Entry<br>Bluetooth<br>Android Auto<br>AM/FM/MP3/Sirius XM Stereo<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Heated Front Seats<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>New Brunswick<br> <br>Stock # 38598

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

74,182 KM

Details Description Features

$44,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation w/ Backup Cam,Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
11907704

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation w/ Backup Cam,Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Drivers Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

4x4
Drive Mode Select
AM/FM/MP3/Sirius XM Stereo
USB/USB-C Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

2021 GMC Sierra 1500