2021 Honda Civic

108,340 KM

Details Features

$22,490

+ taxes & licensing
12690264

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
108,340KM
VIN 2HGFC2F59MH010478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 58387
  • Mileage 108,340 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Bluetooth Music

