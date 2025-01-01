$22,490+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,340KM
VIN 2HGFC2F59MH010478
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Other
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 58387
- Mileage 108,340 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Bluetooth Music
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
$22,490
+ taxes & licensing>
