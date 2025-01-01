Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Hyundai KONA Electric include:<br> <br>Front Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Auxiliary Audio Input<br>Premium Sound System<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Rear View Camera<br>Rear Parking Sensors<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Prince Edward Island<br> <br>Stock # 49049

2021 Hyundai KONA

107,871 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai KONA

Electric Preferred w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12433093

2021 Hyundai KONA

Electric Preferred w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 12433093
  2. 12433093
  3. 12433093
  4. 12433093
  5. 12433093
  6. 12433093
  7. 12433093
  8. 12433093
  9. 12433093
  10. 12433093
  11. 12433093
  12. 12433093
  13. 12433093
  14. 12433093
  15. 12433093
  16. 12433093
  17. 12433093
  18. 12433093
  19. 12433093
  20. 12433093
  21. 12433093
  22. 12433093
  23. 12433093
  24. 12433093
  25. 12433093
  26. 12433093
  27. 12433093
  28. 12433093
  29. 12433093
  30. 12433093
  31. 12433093
  32. 12433093
  33. 12433093
  34. 12433093
  35. 12433093
  36. 12433093
  37. 12433093
  38. 12433093
  39. 12433093
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,871KM
VIN KM8K23AG9MU109762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 107,871 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Hyundai KONA Electric include:

Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Prince Edward Island

Stock # 49049

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Driver Attention Alert
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 14,000 KM $33,490 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Trendline w/ Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Climate Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Volkswagen Golf Trendline w/ Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Climate Control 130,000 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Acura TLX Tech A-Spec w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Acura TLX Tech A-Spec w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav 68,018 KM $21,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai KONA