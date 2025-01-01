$19,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai KONA
Electric Preferred w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam
2021 Hyundai KONA
Electric Preferred w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,871KM
VIN KM8K23AG9MU109762
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 107,871 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Hyundai KONA Electric include:
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Prince Edward Island
Stock # 49049
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Driver Attention Alert
Bluetooth Music
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2021 Hyundai KONA