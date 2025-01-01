$19,490+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Venue
PREFERRED
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
32,178KM
VIN KMHRC8A35MU121493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 62355
- Mileage 32,178 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Push Button Start
