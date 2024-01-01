Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay, SOS Call Support, Dual Zone A/C and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Jeep Wrangler include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay<br>SOS Call Support<br>Dual Zone A/C<br>Bluetooth<br>Rearview Camera<br>Cruise Control<br>USB port<br>Rear Air Vents<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 40705

2021 Jeep Wrangler

49,111 KM

Details Description Features

$39,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle
11982696

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 11982696
  2. 11982696
  3. 11982696
  4. 11982696
  5. 11982696
  6. 11982696
  7. 11982696
  8. 11982696
  9. 11982696
  10. 11982696
  11. 11982696
  12. 11982696
  13. 11982696
  14. 11982696
  15. 11982696
  16. 11982696
  17. 11982696
  18. 11982696
  19. 11982696
  20. 11982696
  21. 11982696
  22. 11982696
  23. 11982696
  24. 11982696
  25. 11982696
  26. 11982696
  27. 11982696
  28. 11982696
  29. 11982696
  30. 11982696
  31. 11982696
  32. 11982696
  33. 11982696
  34. 11982696
  35. 11982696
  36. 11982696
  37. 11982696
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,111KM
VIN 1C4HJXEN7MW867122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 40705
  • Mileage 49,111 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay, SOS Call Support, Dual Zone A/C and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Jeep Wrangler include:

Apple CarPlay
SOS Call Support
Dual Zone A/C
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Cruise Control
USB port
Rear Air Vents

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 40705

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Hill start assist

Additional Features

REAR AIR VENTS
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
115V Power Outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto Start/Stop
Power Heated Side Mirrors
SOS Call Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 LE w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, A/C, Rearview Cam 30,447 KM $24,490 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate Hybrid AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate Hybrid AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof 59,100 KM $34,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 70,000 KM $21,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Wrangler