$39,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Dual Zone A/C
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Dual Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,111KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4HJXEN7MW867122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Other
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 40705
- Mileage 49,111 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay, SOS Call Support, Dual Zone A/C and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Jeep Wrangler include:
Apple CarPlay
SOS Call Support
Dual Zone A/C
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Cruise Control
USB port
Rear Air Vents
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 40705
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay, SOS Call Support, Dual Zone A/C and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Jeep Wrangler include:
Apple CarPlay
SOS Call Support
Dual Zone A/C
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Cruise Control
USB port
Rear Air Vents
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 40705
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Hill start assist
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
115V Power Outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto Start/Stop
Power Heated Side Mirrors
SOS Call Support
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, A/C, Rearview Cam 30,447 KM $24,490 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate Hybrid AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof 59,100 KM $34,990 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 70,000 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$39,490
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2021 Jeep Wrangler