2021 Jeep Wrangler

114,000 KM

$36,490

+ taxes & licensing
12761337

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
114,000KM
VIN 1C4JJXP6XMW800229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 60637
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Push Button Start

