2021 Kia Sportage

23,482 KM

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

902-905-0427

EX S AWD W/ CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Pano Sunroof

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

23,482KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9340927
  • Stock #: 13051
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC9M7896127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 13051
  • Mileage 23,482 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
60/40 split folding rear seats
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Push Button Start
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Rear cross traffic alert
8-way power adjustable drivers seat
USB Input
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist
Drive Mode Select
Wireless Phone Charger
8" TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY
Air Condiitoning
Heated Power Adjustable Sideview Mirrors

Email Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

