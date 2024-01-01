Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Mazda radar cruise control, Power Liftgate, Navigation and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Mazda CX-9 include:<br> <br>Mazda radar cruise control<br>Power Liftgate<br>Navigation<br>Blind Spot Detection<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Heated Front & Rear Seats<br>Keyless Entry<br>Parkieten Sensors<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Stock # 33419

68,909 KM

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,909KM
VIN JM3TCBDY7M0451164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 33419
  • Mileage 68,909 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Mazda radar cruise control, Power Liftgate, Navigation and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Mazda CX-9 include:

Mazda radar cruise control
Power Liftgate
Navigation
Blind Spot Detection
Apple CarPlay
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Keyless Entry
Parkieten Sensors

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Ventilated Front Seats
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats

Powertrain

Sport Mode

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bose premium audio
Android Auto

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Detection
Mazda Radar Cruise Control
360 Camera
Heated Front & Rear Seats
PRE COLLISION ASSIST
Tri Zone Automatic Climate Control
Parkieten Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2021 Mazda CX-9