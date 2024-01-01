$36,990+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Warlock w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Backup Cam
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Warlock w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Backup Cam
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,649KM
VIN 1C6RR7LT8MS594804
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 35906
- Mileage 66,649 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay , Automatic headlights , Back Rack and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Ram 1500 Classic include:
Apple CarPlay
Automatic headlights
Back Rack
Bluetooth
Backup Camera
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Am/Fm/Mp3/ Sirius Xm Stereo
USB/AUX Connectivity
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick
Stock # 35906
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Power Options
Power Windows & Locks
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Back Rack
4WD
Heated Power mirrors
USB/AUX Connectivity
Am/Fm/Mp3/ Sirius Xm Stereo
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
$36,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2021 RAM 1500 Classic