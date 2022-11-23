2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,900 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 1 4 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9344005

9344005 Stock #: 15879

15879 VIN: JF2GTHNCXM8652432

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 15879

Mileage 39,149 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Aluminum pedals Dual-zone automatic climate control Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Safety BACKUP CAMERA Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Auto ON/OFF Headlights Mechanical Push-Button Start Additional Features Navigation Leather-Trimmed Seats Steering wheel mounted paddle shifters Dual-mode heated front seats Blind Spot Detection USB & AUX PORTS 4-way manually adjustable front passenger seat Heated Power Adjustable Side Mirrors High Beam Assist Reverse Automatic Braking steering wheel-integrated controls 8" TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY Harman Kardon Premium Audio AM/FM/SiriusXM EyeSight driver assist technology Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection Power Adjustable Drivers Seat Proximity Entry Key 6.3" Multifunction Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.