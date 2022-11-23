Menu
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

39,149 KM

$37,900

+ tax & licensing
$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Limited AWD W/ CarPlay, Blind Spot, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

39,149KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9344005
  • Stock #: 15879
  • VIN: JF2GTHNCXM8652432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 15879
  • Mileage 39,149 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Aluminum pedals
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Push-Button Start
Navigation
Leather-Trimmed Seats
Steering wheel mounted paddle shifters
Dual-mode heated front seats
Blind Spot Detection
USB & AUX PORTS
4-way manually adjustable front passenger seat
Heated Power Adjustable Side Mirrors
High Beam Assist
Reverse Automatic Braking
steering wheel-integrated controls
8" TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY
Harman Kardon Premium Audio
AM/FM/SiriusXM
EyeSight driver assist technology
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
Power Adjustable Drivers Seat
Proximity Entry Key
6.3" Multifunction Display

