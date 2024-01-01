Menu
Pre Collision Assist , Heated Front Seats, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Toyota Corolla include:<br> <br>Pre Collision Assist<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Dynamic Radar Cruise Control<br>Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist<br>Automatic Climate Control<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Automatic headlights<br>Android Auto<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Quebec<br> <br>Stock # 33041

2021 Toyota Corolla

26,839 KM

$25,590

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla

LE w/Radar Cruise, Backup Cam, Heated Seats

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE w/Radar Cruise, Backup Cam, Heated Seats

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,839KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE1MP154281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 33041
  • Mileage 26,839 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Interior

Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

Automatic Highbeams
PRE COLLISION ASSIST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

2021 Toyota Corolla