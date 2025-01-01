$21,490+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Toyota Corolla
LE
2021 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,000KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE2MP249836
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 57276
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Bluetooth Music
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2022 RAM 1500 Classic Express Crew Cab 4X4 w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam 120,212 KM $35,990 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT with Sun and Tech Package 70,224 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Optima SX TURBO 105,000 KM $15,490 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$21,490
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
902-905-0427
2021 Toyota Corolla