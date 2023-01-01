Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

37,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

902-905-0427

LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

37,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10476666
  • Stock #: 21891
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV4MC248607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21891
  • Mileage 37,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS
7" Touchscreen

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

AUTO HIGH BEAMS

Additional Features

USB port
Radar Cruise Control
Drive Mode Select
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
Auto Start/ Stop
Star Safety
4.2" Infotainment Display

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

