Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10476666

10476666 Stock #: 21891

21891 VIN: 2T3B1RFV4MC248607

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 21891

Mileage 37,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning HEATED FRONT SEATS 7" Touchscreen Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 6 Speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Safety Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Monitor Exterior AUTO HIGH BEAMS Additional Features USB port Radar Cruise Control Drive Mode Select Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 Auto Start/ Stop Star Safety 4.2" Infotainment Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.