NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Camera and more!

The top features for this 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Dual Zone A/C
Rearview Camera
Heated Front Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Monitoring System
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Bluetooth

Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick

Stock # 40558

2021 Toyota RAV4

63,632 KM

Details Description Features

$34,490

+ tax & licensing
12014425

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
63,632KM
VIN 2T3BWRFV7MW109460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 40558
  • Mileage 63,632 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Camera and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Dual Zone A/C
Rearview Camera
Heated Front Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Monitoring System
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Bluetooth

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick

Stock # 40558

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitoring System
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

REAR AIR VENTS
USB port
Hybrid Vehicle
Pre Collision System
Auto High Beam Assist
Lane Tracing Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

902-905-0427

2021 Toyota RAV4