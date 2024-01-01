Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / EV Mode, Leather Seats, Navigation and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Toyota Sienna include:

EV Mode
Leather Seats
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Pre Collision Assist
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Prince Edward Island

Stock # 37190

2021 Toyota Sienna

109,597 KM

$47,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Sienna

XSE Hybrid AWD w/ Sunroof, Leather, Nav

2021 Toyota Sienna

XSE Hybrid AWD w/ Sunroof, Leather, Nav

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,597KM
VIN 5TDGSKFC0MS006826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 37190
  • Mileage 109,597 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Navigation
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist

Mechanical

Push Button Start
EV mode

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

Heated Power mirrors
USB CONNECTIVITY
Drive Mode Select
PRE COLLISION ASSIST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2021 Toyota Sienna