$47,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Sienna
2021 Toyota Sienna
XSE Hybrid AWD w/ Sunroof, Leather, Nav
2021 Toyota Sienna
XSE Hybrid AWD w/ Sunroof, Leather, Nav
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$47,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,597KM
VIN 5TDGSKFC0MS006826
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 37190
- Mileage 109,597 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / EV Mode, Leather Seats, Navigation and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Toyota Sienna include:
EV Mode
Leather Seats
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Pre Collision Assist
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Prince Edward Island
Stock # 37190
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
Mechanical
Push Button Start
EV mode
Convenience
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Additional Features
Heated Power mirrors
USB CONNECTIVITY
Drive Mode Select
PRE COLLISION ASSIST
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
2021 Toyota Sienna