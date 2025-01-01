Menu
2021 Volkswagen Golf

58,000 KM

Details Features

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Autobahn

12839308

2021 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Autobahn

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,000KM
VIN 3VW6T7AU8MM011842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 63061
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

