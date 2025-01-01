Menu
Details Description Features

$40,990

+ tax & licensing
12227175

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
36,721KM
VIN WA1EAAFY8N2132628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 45686
  • Mileage 36,721 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Audi Q5 include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Heated Front Seats
Drive Mode Select
Parking Sensors
Rearview Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 45686

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Power folding side mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Monitoring
USB port
12V outlet
Driver Memory Seat
360 Camera
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Active Lane Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Tri-Zone A/C
Power/Heated Side Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

