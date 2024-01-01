Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, USB port and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Chevrolet Spark include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Cruise Control<br>USB port<br>Rearview Camera<br>Keyless Entry<br>Touchscreen<br>SOS Call Support<br>A/C<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 39255

2022 Chevrolet Spark

53,240 KM

Details Description Features

$18,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT w/ Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Backup Camera

Watch This Vehicle
11956446

2022 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT w/ Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Backup Camera

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 11956446
  2. 11956446
  3. 11956446
  4. 11956446
  5. 11956446
  6. 11956446
  7. 11956446
  8. 11956446
  9. 11956446
  10. 11956446
  11. 11956446
  12. 11956446
  13. 11956446
  14. 11956446
  15. 11956446
  16. 11956446
  17. 11956446
  18. 11956446
  19. 11956446
  20. 11956446
  21. 11956446
  22. 11956446
  23. 11956446
  24. 11956446
  25. 11956446
  26. 11956446
  27. 11956446
  28. 11956446
  29. 11956446
  30. 11956446
  31. 11956446
  32. 11956446
  33. 11956446
  34. 11956446
  35. 11956446
  36. 11956446
  37. 11956446
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,240KM
VIN KL8CD6SAXNC004727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 39255
  • Mileage 53,240 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, USB port and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Chevrolet Spark include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Cruise Control
USB port
Rearview Camera
Keyless Entry
Touchscreen
SOS Call Support
A/C

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 39255

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Exterior

Auto Headlights

Additional Features

USB port
12V outlet
TOUCHSCREEN
Power Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Call Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, A/C 54,100 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volkswagen Taos Highline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Volkswagen Taos Highline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 12,000 KM $35,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Honda Civic LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 100,000 KM $18,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Spark