2022 Chevrolet Spark
1LT CVT w/ Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Backup Camera
2022 Chevrolet Spark
1LT CVT w/ Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Backup Camera
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,240KM
VIN KL8CD6SAXNC004727
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 39255
- Mileage 53,240 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, USB port and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Chevrolet Spark include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Cruise Control
USB port
Rearview Camera
Keyless Entry
Touchscreen
SOS Call Support
A/C
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 39255
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Comfort
A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Additional Features
USB port
12V outlet
TOUCHSCREEN
Power Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Call Support
More inventory From Clutch
2022 Chevrolet Spark