NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Multifunction Steering Wheel , Backup Camera , Apple CarPlay and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Chevrolet Spark include:

Multifunction Steering Wheel
Backup Camera
Apple CarPlay
Cruise control
Air conditioning
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Automatic headlights

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 40786

2022 Chevrolet Spark

34,317 KM

$18,880

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup cam, Bluetooth

12020476

2022 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup cam, Bluetooth

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,317KM
VIN KL8CD6SA7NC028709

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 40786
  • Mileage 34,317 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Multifunction Steering Wheel , Backup Camera , Apple CarPlay and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Chevrolet Spark include:

Multifunction Steering Wheel
Backup Camera
Apple CarPlay
Cruise control
Air conditioning
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Automatic headlights

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 40786

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Automatic Headlights

BACKUP CAMERA

Power Windows & Locks

Multifunction Steering Wheel
60/40 Rear Folding Seats
AM/FM/MP3/Sirius XM Stereo
USB/USB - C Connectivity

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

$18,880

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2022 Chevrolet Spark