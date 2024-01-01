Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Remote Starter, Power Drivers Seat, USB & Aux Ports and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer include:

Remote Starter
Power Drivers Seat
USB & Aux Ports
Rearview Camera
Power Windows & Locks
Cruise Control
7 Touchscreen Display
Heated Side Mirrors

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 34001

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

49,102 KM

$28,490

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Convenience

Remote Starter

Power Options

Power Drivers Seat
Power Windows & Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX PORTS
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
7” Touchscreen Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions

