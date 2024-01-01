$28,490+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
RS
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
RS
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,102KM
VIN KL79MUSL1NB130209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Stock # 34001
- Mileage 49,102 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Remote Starter, Power Drivers Seat, USB & Aux Ports and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer include:
Remote Starter
Power Drivers Seat
USB & Aux Ports
Rearview Camera
Power Windows & Locks
Cruise Control
7 Touchscreen Display
Heated Side Mirrors
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 34001
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Convenience
Remote Starter
Power Options
Power Drivers Seat
Power Windows & Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX PORTS
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
7” Touchscreen Display
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer