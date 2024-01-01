Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / USB/USB -C Connectivity , Backup Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Ford Escape include:

USB/USB -C Connectivity
Backup Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
Navigation
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick

Stock # 36277

2022 Ford Escape

42,434 KM

Details Description Features

$27,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
42,434KM
VIN 1FMCU9BZXNUA94563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 36277
  • Mileage 42,434 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / USB/USB -C Connectivity , Backup Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Ford Escape include:

USB/USB -C Connectivity
Backup Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
Navigation
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick

Stock # 36277

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Drivers Seat

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
USB/USB -C Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Clutch

902-905-0427

