1 OWNER / Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, EV Mode, Power Liftgate and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Ford Escape include:<br> <br>Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>EV Mode<br>Power Liftgate<br>USB/USB -C Ports<br>Backup Camera<br>Cruise Control<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Bluetooth<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 38761

2022 Ford Escape

31,936 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape

SE w/ EV Mode, Backup Camera, Heated Seats

11907707

2022 Ford Escape

SE w/ EV Mode, Backup Camera, Heated Seats

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,936KM
VIN 1FMCU0EZ0NUA18440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 38761
  • Mileage 31,936 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, EV Mode, Power Liftgate and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Ford Escape include:

Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
EV Mode
Power Liftgate
USB/USB -C Ports
Backup Camera
Cruise Control
Heated Front Seats
Bluetooth

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 38761

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Power Options

Power Drivers Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Mechanical

Push Button Start
EV mode

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Drive Mode Select
USB/USB -C Ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Ford Escape