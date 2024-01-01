Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Paddle Shifters and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Honda Civic include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Dual Zone A/C<br>Paddle Shifters<br>12v Outlet<br>Push Start Button<br>Forward Collision Warning<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Road Departure Mitigation<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 41333

2022 Honda Civic

82,275 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Honda Civic

Sport w/ Power Sunroof, Heated Steering wheel, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12027820

2022 Honda Civic

Sport w/ Power Sunroof, Heated Steering wheel, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 12027820
  2. 12027820
  3. 12027820
  4. 12027820
  5. 12027820
  6. 12027820
  7. 12027820
  8. 12027820
  9. 12027820
  10. 12027820
  11. 12027820
  12. 12027820
  13. 12027820
  14. 12027820
  15. 12027820
  16. 12027820
  17. 12027820
  18. 12027820
  19. 12027820
  20. 12027820
  21. 12027820
  22. 12027820
  23. 12027820
  24. 12027820
  25. 12027820
  26. 12027820
  27. 12027820
  28. 12027820
  29. 12027820
  30. 12027820
  31. 12027820
  32. 12027820
  33. 12027820
  34. 12027820
  35. 12027820
  36. 12027820
  37. 12027820
  38. 12027820
  39. 12027820
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,275KM
VIN 2HGFE2F50NH114594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 41333
  • Mileage 82,275 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Paddle Shifters and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Honda Civic include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Dual Zone A/C
Paddle Shifters
12v Outlet
Push Start Button
Forward Collision Warning
Heated Front Seats
Road Departure Mitigation

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 41333

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Hyundai Venue Trend w/ Urban Edition w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Hyundai Venue Trend w/ Urban Edition w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 47,700 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
Used 2016 MINI 3 Door Cooper w/ Nav, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 MINI 3 Door Cooper w/ Nav, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 50,090 KM $15,490 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 55,000 KM $30,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2022 Honda Civic