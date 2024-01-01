$25,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
Sport w/ Power Sunroof, Heated Steering wheel, Backup Cam
2022 Honda Civic
Sport w/ Power Sunroof, Heated Steering wheel, Backup Cam
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,275KM
VIN 2HGFE2F50NH114594
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Other
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 41333
- Mileage 82,275 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Paddle Shifters and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Honda Civic include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Dual Zone A/C
Paddle Shifters
12v Outlet
Push Start Button
Forward Collision Warning
Heated Front Seats
Road Departure Mitigation
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 41333
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Additional Features
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2022 Honda Civic