Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Hyundai Elantra

22,277 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, A/C

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, A/C

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

22,277KM
Used
VIN KMHLN4AG2NU345625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23964
  • Mileage 22,277 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
Radar Cruise Control
USB Ports
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
8" Touchscreen
Auto Start/ Stop

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

