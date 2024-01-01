$22,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/ Heated Front Seats, Push Button Start, Backup Camera
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/ Heated Front Seats, Push Button Start, Backup Camera
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,641KM
VIN KMHLM4AG8NU358785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 37853
- Mileage 51,641 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Elantra include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats
Rearview Camera
A/C
Bluetooth
Heated Side Mirrors
Push Button Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Prince Edward Island
Stock # 37853
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
USB Ports
AM/FM/MP3
Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
Rear Cross-Traffic-Collision-Avoidance Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2022 Hyundai Elantra