Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Elantra include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Rearview Camera<br>A/C<br>Bluetooth<br>Heated Side Mirrors<br>Push Button Start<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Prince Edward Island<br> <br>Stock # 37853

2022 Hyundai Elantra

51,641 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Heated Front Seats, Push Button Start, Backup Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Heated Front Seats, Push Button Start, Backup Camera

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 11886701
  2. 11886701
  3. 11886701
  4. 11886701
  5. 11886701
  6. 11886701
  7. 11886701
  8. 11886701
  9. 11886701
  10. 11886701
  11. 11886701
  12. 11886701
  13. 11886701
  14. 11886701
  15. 11886701
  16. 11886701
  17. 11886701
  18. 11886701
  19. 11886701
  20. 11886701
  21. 11886701
  22. 11886701
  23. 11886701
  24. 11886701
  25. 11886701
  26. 11886701
  27. 11886701
  28. 11886701
  29. 11886701
  30. 11886701
  31. 11886701
  32. 11886701
  33. 11886701
  34. 11886701
  35. 11886701
  36. 11886701
  37. 11886701
  38. 11886701
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,641KM
VIN KMHLM4AG8NU358785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 37853
  • Mileage 51,641 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Elantra include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats
Rearview Camera
A/C
Bluetooth
Heated Side Mirrors
Push Button Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Prince Edward Island

Stock # 37853

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
USB Ports
AM/FM/MP3
Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
Rear Cross-Traffic-Collision-Avoidance Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Heated Front Seats, Push Button Start, Backup Camera for sale in Bedford, NS
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Heated Front Seats, Push Button Start, Backup Camera 51,641 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range w/ Nav, Glass Roof, Leather for sale in Bedford, NS
2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range w/ Nav, Glass Roof, Leather 88,138 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Honda Civic LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 96,000 KM $22,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Elantra