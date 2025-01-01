$22,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Hyundai KONA
Preferred
2022 Hyundai KONA
Preferred
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
11,359KM
VIN KM8K22AB3NU822561
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 44449
- Mileage 11,359 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER / Proximity Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Heated Steering Wheel and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Kona include:
Proximity Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Drive Mode Select
Rearview Camera
Engine Idle Stop & Go
Heated Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 44449
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Comfort
A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane Following Assist
Additional Features
USB
Heated Side Mirrors
AUX
AM/FM/MP3
Driver Attention Warning
Drive Mode Select
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Engine idle stop & go
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Warning w/ lane keeping assist
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
Proximity Remote Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
