Menu
Account
Sign In
1 OWNER / Proximity Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Heated Steering Wheel and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Kona include:<br> <br>Proximity Remote Keyless Entry<br>Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Cruise Control<br>Drive Mode Select<br>Rearview Camera<br>Engine Idle Stop & Go<br>Heated Front Seats<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 44449

2022 Hyundai KONA

11,359 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai KONA

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
12169587

2022 Hyundai KONA

Preferred

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
11,359KM
VIN KM8K22AB3NU822561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 44449
  • Mileage 11,359 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER / Proximity Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Heated Steering Wheel and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Kona include:

Proximity Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Drive Mode Select
Rearview Camera
Engine Idle Stop & Go
Heated Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 44449

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane Following Assist

Additional Features

USB
Heated Side Mirrors
AUX
AM/FM/MP3
Driver Attention Warning
Drive Mode Select
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Engine idle stop & go
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Warning w/ lane keeping assist
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
Proximity Remote Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 69,000 KM $21,490 + tax & lic
Used 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 18,536 KM $42,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 4MATIC AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Dual Panel Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 4MATIC AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Dual Panel Sunroof 33,021 KM $35,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai KONA