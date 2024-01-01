Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Dynamic Radar Cruise Control , Bluetooth , Android Auto and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe include:

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Backup Camera
Air conditioning
Heated Front Seats
Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Stock # 32261

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

31,002 KM

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Radar Cruise, Backup Cam

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Radar Cruise, Backup Cam

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,002KM
VIN 5NMS2DAJ4NH381179

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 32261
  • Mileage 31,002 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Dynamic Radar Cruise Control , Bluetooth , Android Auto and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe include:

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Backup Camera
Air conditioning
Heated Front Seats
Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Stock # 32261

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

USB CONNECTIVITY
Multifunction Steering Wheel

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe