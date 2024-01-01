Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay , Heated Front Seats, Android Auto and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Tucson include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Android Auto<br>Backup Camera<br>Bluetooth<br>Blind Spot Detection<br>Push Button Start<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 34382

2022 Hyundai Tucson

19,799 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD w/Apple carPlay,Radar Cruise, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD w/Apple carPlay,Radar Cruise, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 11643120
  2. 11643120
  3. 11643120
  4. 11643120
  5. 11643120
  6. 11643120
  7. 11643120
  8. 11643120
  9. 11643120
  10. 11643120
  11. 11643120
  12. 11643120
  13. 11643120
  14. 11643120
  15. 11643120
  16. 11643120
  17. 11643120
  18. 11643120
  19. 11643120
  20. 11643120
  21. 11643120
  22. 11643120
  23. 11643120
  24. 11643120
  25. 11643120
  26. 11643120
  27. 11643120
  28. 11643120
  29. 11643120
  30. 11643120
  31. 11643120
  32. 11643120
  33. 11643120
  34. 11643120
  35. 11643120
  36. 11643120
  37. 11643120
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19,799KM
VIN KM8JB3AE9NU148573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 34382
  • Mileage 19,799 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay , Heated Front Seats, Android Auto and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Hyundai Tucson include:

Apple CarPlay
Heated Front Seats
Android Auto
Backup Camera
Bluetooth
Blind Spot Detection
Push Button Start
Heated Steering Wheel

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 34382

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
USB CONNECTIVITY
Drive Mode Select

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 31,420 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Rio 5-Door EX Tech w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Kia Rio 5-Door EX Tech w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Rearview Cam 74,000 KM $17,590 + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Multi Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Multi Zone A/C 47,843 KM $42,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Tucson