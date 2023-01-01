2022 Hyundai Venue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 , 2 2 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10516425

10516425 Stock #: 22177

22177 VIN: KMHRC8A37NU140807

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 22177

Mileage 3,228 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rearview Camera Lane Keep Assist Interior Air Conditioning Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Exterior Automatic Headlights Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features USB port AUX JACK Multifunction Steering Wheel 60/40 Split Rear Seats Drive Mode Select 8" Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.