2022 Hyundai Venue

3,228 KM

Details

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2022 Hyundai Venue

2022 Hyundai Venue

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

2022 Hyundai Venue

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

3,228KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10516425
  • Stock #: 22177
  • VIN: KMHRC8A37NU140807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22177
  • Mileage 3,228 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Lane Keep Assist

Interior

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

USB port
AUX JACK
Multifunction Steering Wheel
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Drive Mode Select
8" Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

