2022 Hyundai Venue

58,250 KM

Details Features

$20,890

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED

12932492

2022 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,890

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,250KM
VIN KMHRC8A37NU140807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 66636
  • Mileage 58,250 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Driver Attention Alert
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

$20,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

902-905-0427

2022 Hyundai Venue