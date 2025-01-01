$20,890+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Hyundai Venue
PREFERRED
2022 Hyundai Venue
PREFERRED
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,890
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,250KM
VIN KMHRC8A37NU140807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 66636
- Mileage 58,250 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Driver Attention Alert
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2019 Honda Civic EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Front Heated Seats, Power Moonroof 131,000 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Upgrade Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 108,000 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
2024 Nissan Kicks S w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Rearview Cam 31,000 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$20,890
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
902-905-0427
2022 Hyundai Venue