$33,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam
2022 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,717KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX8ND521562
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 35262
- Mileage 64,717 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Camera, Dual Zone A/C and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Jeep Cherokee include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rearview Camera
Dual Zone A/C
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats
8.4" Touchscreen
Keyless Entry
Hill Descent Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 35262
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Rearview Camera
8.4" Touchscreen
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Safety
Hill start assist
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
115V Power Outlet
USB Ports
Navigaiton
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
AM/FM/Aux/Bluetooth Connectivity
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
