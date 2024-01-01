$29,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Mazda CX-5
GS w/ Cruise Control, Backup Cam
2022 Mazda CX-5
GS w/ Cruise Control, Backup Cam
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
75,971KM
VIN JM3KFBCM2N0584899
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Other
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 35324
- Mileage 75,971 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Mazda Radar Cruise Control , Keyless Entry, Apple CarPlay and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Mazda CX-5 include:
Mazda Radar Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Tailgate
Cruise Control
Power Windows & Locks
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 35324
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Leather Seating Surfaces
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate
Power Options
Power Windows & Locks
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
6 Way Power Drivers Seat
Blind Spot Detection
Mazda Radar Cruise Control
Projection Headlights
Electric Hand Brake
2022 Mazda CX-5