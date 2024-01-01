Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Mazda Radar Cruise Control , Keyless Entry, Apple CarPlay and more!<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Mazda CX-5 include:<br> <br>Mazda Radar Cruise Control<br>Keyless Entry<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Power Tailgate<br>Cruise Control<br>Power Windows & Locks<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 35324

2022 Mazda CX-5

75,971 KM

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-5

GS w/ Cruise Control, Backup Cam

2022 Mazda CX-5

GS w/ Cruise Control, Backup Cam

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,971KM
VIN JM3KFBCM2N0584899

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 35324
  • Mileage 75,971 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Mazda Radar Cruise Control , Keyless Entry, Apple CarPlay and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Mazda CX-5 include:

Mazda Radar Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Tailgate
Cruise Control
Power Windows & Locks

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 35324

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Leather Seating Surfaces
Apple CarPlay

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate

Power Windows & Locks

Push Button Start

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

6 Way Power Drivers Seat
Blind Spot Detection
Mazda Radar Cruise Control
Projection Headlights
Electric Hand Brake

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2022 Mazda CX-5