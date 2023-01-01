2022 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10076265

10076265 Stock #: 19218

19218 VIN: 3MZBPAB7XNM314342

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 19218

Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Safety Rearview Camera Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Multifunction Steering Wheel 60/40 Split Rear Seats AM/FM/MP3 Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.