Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

38,086 KM

Details Description Features

$26,790

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,790

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2022 Mazda MAZDA3

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GX w/ CarPlay, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GX w/ CarPlay, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 10272543
  2. 10272543
  3. 10272543
  4. 10272543
  5. 10272543
  6. 10272543
  7. 10272543
  8. 10272543
  9. 10272543
  10. 10272543
  11. 10272543
  12. 10272543
  13. 10272543
  14. 10272543
  15. 10272543
  16. 10272543
  17. 10272543
  18. 10272543
  19. 10272543
  20. 10272543
  21. 10272543
  22. 10272543
  23. 10272543
  24. 10272543
  25. 10272543
  26. 10272543
  27. 10272543
  28. 10272543
  29. 10272543
  30. 10272543
  31. 10272543
  32. 10272543
  33. 10272543
  34. 10272543
  35. 10272543
  36. 10272543
  37. 10272543
  38. 10272543
  39. 10272543
  40. 10272543
  41. 10272543
  42. 10272543
  43. 10272543
  44. 10272543
  45. 10272543
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,790

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
38,086KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10272543
  • Stock #: 20492
  • VIN: JM1BPAK76N1513615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 20492
  • Mileage 38,086 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Exterior

rain sensing windshield wipers
Auto Headlights

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

60/40 Split Rear Seats
Power Sideview Mirrors
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
AC W/ Manual Climate Controls
AM/FM/MP3 Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2022 Hyundai Elantra...
 16,000 KM
$30,990 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Venue P...
 23,200 KM
$23,590 + tax & lic
2022 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 9,536 KM
$34,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory