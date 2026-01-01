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2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA

57,432 KM

Details Features

$32,590

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250

Watch This Vehicle
14273567

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,590

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
57,432KM
VIN W1N4N4HB7NJ329501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,432 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Rear Window Defroster
Ambient Lighting
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Electric parking brake

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Folding Rear Seats

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
App Remote Start
One-Touch Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

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902-905-XXXX

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902-905-0427

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$32,590

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

902-905-0427

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA