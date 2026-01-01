$32,590+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA 250
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA 250
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,590
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
57,432KM
VIN W1N4N4HB7NJ329501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 57,432 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Rear Window Defroster
Ambient Lighting
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Electric parking brake
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Seating
Folding Rear Seats
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
App Remote Start
One-Touch Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$32,590
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
902-905-0427
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA