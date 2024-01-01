$25,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross SE w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rain Sensing Wipers
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross SE w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rain Sensing Wipers
Location
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25,495KM
VIN JA4ATVAA3NZ610083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 39228
- Mileage 25,495 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay , Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Paddle Shifters and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross include:
Apple CarPlay
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Paddle Shifters
Dual-Zone A/C
Drive Mode Select
Electric Parking Brake
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 39228
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Electric parking brake
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
AUTO HIGH BEAMS
LED Fog Lamps
Additional Features
Dual-Zone A/C
Blind spot warning
Drive Mode Select
Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC)
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
