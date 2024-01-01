Menu
1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats, Android Auto, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Mitsubishi RVR include:

Heated Front Seats
Android Auto
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Backup Camera
Blind Spot Detection
Keyless Entry
4WD
USB Connectivity

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Stock # 32263

2022 Mitsubishi RVR

31,197 KM

$26,590

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi RVR

SE AWC

2022 Mitsubishi RVR

SE AWC

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,197KM
VIN JA4AJVAW3NU604251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 32263
  • Mileage 31,197 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats, Android Auto, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Mitsubishi RVR include:

Heated Front Seats
Android Auto
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Backup Camera
Blind Spot Detection
Keyless Entry
4WD
USB Connectivity

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Stock # 32263

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
rain sensing windshield wipers

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

4WD
Blind Spot Detection
USB CONNECTIVITY
AM/FM/MP3/Sirius XM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$26,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2022 Mitsubishi RVR