2022 Mitsubishi RVR
SE AWC
2022 Mitsubishi RVR
SE AWC
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,197KM
VIN JA4AJVAW3NU604251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 32263
- Mileage 31,197 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats, Android Auto, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Mitsubishi RVR include:
Heated Front Seats
Android Auto
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Backup Camera
Blind Spot Detection
Keyless Entry
4WD
USB Connectivity
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Stock # 32263
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
rain sensing windshield wipers
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
4WD
Blind Spot Detection
USB CONNECTIVITY
AM/FM/MP3/Sirius XM Stereo
2022 Mitsubishi RVR