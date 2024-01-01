$39,990+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT 4x4 w/Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, 4WD
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT 4x4 w/Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, 4WD
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,990
+ taxes & licensing
24,117KM
VIN 3C6RR7LG7NG332395
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 24,117 KM
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Backup Camera, 4WD, Apple CarPlay and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Ram 1500 Classic include:
Backup Camera
4WD
Apple CarPlay
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Bluetooth
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Alberta
Stock # 39490
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay
Power Drivers Seat
Power Windows & Locks
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
BACKUP CAMERA
Push Button Start
4WD
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Am/Fm/Mp3/ Sirius Xm Stereo
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
2022 RAM 1500 Classic