NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Backup Camera, 4WD, Apple CarPlay and more!<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Ram 1500 Classic include:<br> <br>Backup Camera<br>4WD<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>Bluetooth<br>Keyless Entry<br>Push Button Start<br>Multifunction Steering Wheel<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Alberta<br> <br>Stock # 39490

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

24,117 KM

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT 4x4 w/Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, 4WD

11925143

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT 4x4 w/Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, 4WD

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,117KM
VIN 3C6RR7LG7NG332395

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,117 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Backup Camera, 4WD, Apple CarPlay and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Ram 1500 Classic include:

Backup Camera
4WD
Apple CarPlay
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Bluetooth
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Multifunction Steering Wheel

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Alberta

Stock # 39490

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Drivers Seat
Power Windows & Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

4WD
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Am/Fm/Mp3/ Sirius Xm Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-XXXX

902-905-0427

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2022 RAM 1500 Classic