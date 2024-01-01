$29,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Subaru Forester
Convenience w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,645KM
VIN JF2SKEDC7NH469407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 36782
- Mileage 54,645 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview camera , 6.3" Multi-Information Display and more!
The top features for this 2022 Subaru Forester include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rearview camera
6.3" Multi-Information Display
Adaptive Cruise Control
USB ports
Proximity Keyless Entry
Dual Zone A/C
Auto Stop/Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 36782
Vehicle Features
Safety
Hill Descent Control
Reverse Automatic Braking
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Additional Features
USB Ports
Lane Departure Alert
Si-Drive
Proximity Keyless Entry
AUTO STOP/START
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
6.5" Infotainment System
X Mode
6.3" Multi-Information Display
Eyesight Drive Assist Technology
Power Handbrake
Power/ Heated Rear View Mirrors
