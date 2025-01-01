$33,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model 3
Long Range w/ Rear View Cam, Nav, Climate Control
2022 Tesla Model 3
Long Range w/ Rear View Cam, Nav, Climate Control
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,216KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EB3NF125257
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 51743
- Mileage 79,216 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Tesla Model 3 include:
Brake Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Bluetooth Music
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Front View Camera
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Driver Attention Alert
Traffic Sign Recognition
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Panoramic Sunroof
Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Ambient Lighting
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 51743
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Traffic sign recognition
Exterior
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System
Comfort
Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Front View Camera
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
