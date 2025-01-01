Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Tesla Model 3 include:

Brake Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Bluetooth Music
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Front View Camera
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Driver Attention Alert
Traffic Sign Recognition
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Panoramic Sunroof
Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Ambient Lighting

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 51743

2022 Tesla Model 3

79,216 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model 3

Long Range w/ Rear View Cam, Nav, Climate Control

12495724

2022 Tesla Model 3

Long Range w/ Rear View Cam, Nav, Climate Control

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,216KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EB3NF125257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 51743
  • Mileage 79,216 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2022 Tesla Model 3