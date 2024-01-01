Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof , Backup Camera , Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Toyota Corolla include:<br> <br>Power Sunroof<br>Backup Camera<br>Dynamic Radar Cruise Control<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>Keyless Entry<br>Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>Wireless Phone Charger<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>New Brunswick<br> <br>Stock # 32743

2022 Toyota Corolla

73,000 KM

$24,490

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla

SE Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Heated Seats

2022 Toyota Corolla

SE Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Heated Seats

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,000KM
VIN 5YFB4MBE3NP112625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 32743
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay

Powertrain

Sport Mode

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

Wireless Phone Charger
PRE COLLISION ASSIST
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
AM/FM/MP3/Sirius XM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$24,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2022 Toyota Corolla