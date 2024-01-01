$29,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid LE w/Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Backup Cam
2022 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid LE w/Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Backup Cam
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,297KM
VIN JTDBAMDEXNJ056547
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 33842
- Mileage 37,297 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER / Hybrid Vehicle, Pre Collision Assist , Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Toyota Corolla include:
Hybrid Vehicle
Pre Collision Assist
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Lane Departure Alert W steering assist
Backup Camera
Heated Seats
Drive Mode Select
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick
Stock # 33842
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Convenience
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Additional Features
Hybrid Vehicle
Blind Spot Detection
Drive Mode Select
PRE COLLISION ASSIST
Lane Departure Alert w Steering Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2022 Toyota Corolla