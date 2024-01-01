Menu
1 OWNER / Hybrid Vehicle, Pre Collision Assist , Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Toyota Corolla include:

Hybrid Vehicle
Pre Collision Assist
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Lane Departure Alert W steering assist
Backup Camera
Heated Seats
Drive Mode Select
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick

Stock # 33842

2022 Toyota Corolla

37,297 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE w/Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE w/Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,297KM
VIN JTDBAMDEXNJ056547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 33842
  • Mileage 37,297 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER / Hybrid Vehicle, Pre Collision Assist , Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Toyota Corolla include:

Hybrid Vehicle
Pre Collision Assist
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Lane Departure Alert W steering assist
Backup Camera
Heated Seats
Drive Mode Select
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick

Stock # 33842

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

Hybrid Vehicle
Blind Spot Detection
Drive Mode Select
PRE COLLISION ASSIST
Lane Departure Alert w Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-XXXX

902-905-0427

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2022 Toyota Corolla