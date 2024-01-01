Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Hybrid Vehicle , Dynamic Radar Cruise Control , Heated Steering Wheel and more!

The top features for this 2022 Toyota Corolla include:

Hybrid Vehicle
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Lane Departure Alert
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Drive Mode Select
Pre Collision Assist
Backup Camera

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 36164

53,870 KM

$30,990

Hybrid w/Radar Cruise, Backup Cam, Apple CarPlay

Hybrid w/Radar Cruise, Backup Cam, Apple CarPlay

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Used
53,870KM
VIN JTDBAMDE0N3009922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,870 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Hybrid Vehicle , Dynamic Radar Cruise Control , Heated Steering Wheel and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Toyota Corolla include:

Hybrid Vehicle
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Lane Departure Alert
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Drive Mode Select
Pre Collision Assist
Backup Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 36164

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

Hybrid Vehicle
Blind Spot Detection
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Lane Departure Alert
Drive Mode Select
Wireless Phone Charger
PRE COLLISION ASSIST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

