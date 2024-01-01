$30,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid w/Radar Cruise, Backup Cam, Apple CarPlay
2022 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid w/Radar Cruise, Backup Cam, Apple CarPlay
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,870KM
VIN JTDBAMDE0N3009922
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 53,870 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Hybrid Vehicle , Dynamic Radar Cruise Control , Heated Steering Wheel and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Toyota Corolla include:
Hybrid Vehicle
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Lane Departure Alert
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Drive Mode Select
Pre Collision Assist
Backup Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 36164
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Convenience
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Additional Features
Hybrid Vehicle
Blind Spot Detection
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Lane Departure Alert
Drive Mode Select
Wireless Phone Charger
PRE COLLISION ASSIST
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2022 Toyota Corolla