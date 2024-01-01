$31,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
2022 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,823KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV0NC309002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 37899
- Mileage 56,823 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Camera and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Toyota RAV4 include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
A/C
Rearview Camera
Heated Front Seats
Bluetooth
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick
Stock # 37899
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Comfort
A/C
Convenience
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Exterior
Automatic High Beam
Additional Features
Aux input
USB Ports
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Electronic Handbrake
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2022 Toyota RAV4