NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated and Cooled Front Seats, LTA w/ Steering Assist, AM/FM/XM Audio and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Toyota Venza include:<br> <br>Heated and Cooled Front Seats<br>LTA w/ Steering Assist<br>AM/FM/XM Audio<br>360 Cameras<br>USB/AUX Connectivity<br>Wireless Phone Charger<br>EV Mode<br>Dynamic Radar Cruise Control<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 33008

2022 Toyota Venza

13,084 KM

$45,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Venza

LIMITED AWD

2022 Toyota Venza

LIMITED AWD

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,084KM
VIN JTEAAAAH6NJ091414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 33008
  • Mileage 13,084 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated and Cooled Front Seats, LTA w/ Steering Assist, AM/FM/XM Audio and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Toyota Venza include:

Heated and Cooled Front Seats
LTA w/ Steering Assist
AM/FM/XM Audio
360 Cameras
USB/AUX Connectivity
Wireless Phone Charger
EV Mode
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 33008

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated and cooled front seats

Safety

Reverse Camera

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Exterior

Panoramic Moonroof

Mechanical

EV mode

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Power Front Seats
Drive Mode Select
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
360 Cameras
USB/AUX Connectivity
AM/FM/XM Audio
LTA w/ Steering Assist
3 Mode Seat Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2022 Toyota Venza