$45,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Venza
LIMITED AWD
2022 Toyota Venza
LIMITED AWD
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$45,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,084KM
VIN JTEAAAAH6NJ091414
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 33008
- Mileage 13,084 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated and Cooled Front Seats, LTA w/ Steering Assist, AM/FM/XM Audio and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Toyota Venza include:
Heated and Cooled Front Seats
LTA w/ Steering Assist
AM/FM/XM Audio
360 Cameras
USB/AUX Connectivity
Wireless Phone Charger
EV Mode
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 33008
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated and cooled front seats
Safety
Reverse Camera
Convenience
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Exterior
Panoramic Moonroof
Mechanical
EV mode
Additional Features
Power Folding Mirrors
Power Front Seats
Drive Mode Select
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
360 Cameras
USB/AUX Connectivity
AM/FM/XM Audio
LTA w/ Steering Assist
3 Mode Seat Memory
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
$45,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2022 Toyota Venza