Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Volkswagen Taos

39,200 KM

Details

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Taos

Highline w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Backup Camera

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Highline w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Backup Camera

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,200KM
VIN 3VV2X7B29NM078598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 30220
  • Mileage 39,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Silver roof rails

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Hill hold assist

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Park Distance Control
Panoramic Power Sunroof
Leatherette seating surfaces
Interior ambient lighting
Led Headlights
BEATS PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
USB Ports
Light Assist
Volkswagen Digital Cockpit
8" Touchscreen
FRONT ASSIST
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
ECO driving mode
Start/Stop System
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Traffic Alert
8 Speakers w/ Subwoofer
KESSY Go - Keyless Push Button Start
Multi Function Heated Steering Wheel

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2022 Volkswagen Taos