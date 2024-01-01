Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, 8 Touchscreen and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Volkswagen Taos include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Dual Zone A/C<br>8 Touchscreen<br>Silver Roof Rails<br>Rearview Camera<br>Wireless Charging<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Cruise Control<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 40603

2022 Volkswagen Taos

40,373 KM

Details Description Features

$26,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline w/ Leather Seats, Front Assist, Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle
12007087

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline w/ Leather Seats, Front Assist, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 12007087
  2. 12007087
  3. 12007087
  4. 12007087
  5. 12007087
  6. 12007087
  7. 12007087
  8. 12007087
  9. 12007087
  10. 12007087
  11. 12007087
  12. 12007087
  13. 12007087
  14. 12007087
  15. 12007087
  16. 12007087
  17. 12007087
  18. 12007087
  19. 12007087
  20. 12007087
  21. 12007087
  22. 12007087
  23. 12007087
  24. 12007087
  25. 12007087
  26. 12007087
  27. 12007087
  28. 12007087
  29. 12007087
  30. 12007087
  31. 12007087
  32. 12007087
  33. 12007087
  34. 12007087
  35. 12007087
  36. 12007087
  37. 12007087
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
40,373KM
VIN 3VVWX7B2XNM082354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 40603
  • Mileage 40,373 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, 8" Touchscreen and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Volkswagen Taos include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Dual Zone A/C
8" Touchscreen
Silver Roof Rails
Rearview Camera
Wireless Charging
Heated Front Seats
Cruise Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 40603

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WIRELESS CHARGING

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Silver roof rails

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Leatherette seating surfaces
USB Ports
Multi function steering wheel
Drive Mode Select
Volkswagen Digital Cockpit
8" Touchscreen
FRONT ASSIST
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Start/Stop System
Digital Cluster Display
LED Reading Lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof 72,325 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline w/ Leather Seats, Front Assist, Cruise Control for sale in Bedford, NS
2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline w/ Leather Seats, Front Assist, Cruise Control 40,373 KM $26,490 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda HR-V LX AWD for sale in Bedford, NS
2018 Honda HR-V LX AWD 113,680 KM $19,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2022 Volkswagen Taos