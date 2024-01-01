$26,490+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline w/ Leather Seats, Front Assist, Cruise Control
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline w/ Leather Seats, Front Assist, Cruise Control
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,373KM
VIN 3VVWX7B2XNM082354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 40603
- Mileage 40,373 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, 8" Touchscreen and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Volkswagen Taos include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Dual Zone A/C
8" Touchscreen
Silver Roof Rails
Rearview Camera
Wireless Charging
Heated Front Seats
Cruise Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 40603
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WIRELESS CHARGING
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Silver roof rails
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Additional Features
Leatherette seating surfaces
USB Ports
Multi function steering wheel
Drive Mode Select
Volkswagen Digital Cockpit
8" Touchscreen
FRONT ASSIST
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Start/Stop System
Digital Cluster Display
LED Reading Lights
