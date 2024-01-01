$30,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
LT AWD
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
LT AWD
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,925KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GNAXUEGXPL222708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 36078
- Mileage 37,925 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Chevrolet Equinox include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Zone Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Keyless Entry
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Universal Home Remote
Heated Front Seats
Rearview Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 36078
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Chevrolet Equinox include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Zone Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Keyless Entry
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Universal Home Remote
Heated Front Seats
Rearview Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 36078
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
universal home remote
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Remote Vehicle Start
Safety
Rear Park Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Blind Zone Alert
Lane Change Alert
AUTO STOP/START
12V Power Outlets
7" Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
USB/USB-C/AUX Connectivity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 56,200 KM $33,590 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla SE w/ Apple CarPlay, A/C, Rearview Cam 76,068 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof 34,000 KM $36,590 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$30,590
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2023 Chevrolet Equinox