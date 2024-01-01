Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2023 Chevrolet Equinox include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Blind Zone Alert<br>Lane Keep Assist<br>Keyless Entry<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Universal Home Remote<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Rearview Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 36078

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

37,925 KM

$30,590

+ tax & licensing
Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
37,925KM
VIN 3GNAXUEGXPL222708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 36078
  • Mileage 37,925 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Chevrolet Equinox include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Zone Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Keyless Entry
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Universal Home Remote
Heated Front Seats
Rearview Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 36078

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
universal home remote

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Convenience

Remote Vehicle Start

Safety

Rear Park Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Blind Zone Alert
Lane Change Alert
AUTO STOP/START
12V Power Outlets
7" Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
USB/USB-C/AUX Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

